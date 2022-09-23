Previous
Thanks for the snack, Mum by kali66
236 / 365

Thanks for the snack, Mum

There is a family of Weka in my garden, here's a video of the action!

https://1drv.ms/v/s!AnjLOdcjFDAagzYOAKytk0xROiPW
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

kali

kali
julia ace
That's pretty cool..
September 23rd, 2022  
