285 / 365
shadows fall where they may
I tried to get a street shadow shot with a person in it but was not successful so this was the best effort for get-pushed
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3779
photos
312
followers
404
following
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
433
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
15th November 2022 2:30pm
Tags
get-pushed-537
kali
ace
@johnmaguire
bit lacklustre but its an interesting shadow
November 15th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Well spotted. Tha's pretty funny to see the shadow and have no idea what it's a shadow of.
November 15th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Étonnant
November 15th, 2022
