shadows fall where they may by kali66
285 / 365

shadows fall where they may

I tried to get a street shadow shot with a person in it but was not successful so this was the best effort for get-pushed
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@johnmaguire bit lacklustre but its an interesting shadow
November 15th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Well spotted. Tha's pretty funny to see the shadow and have no idea what it's a shadow of.
November 15th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Étonnant
November 15th, 2022  
