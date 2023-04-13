Previous
rain drops by kali66
Photo 427

rain drops

I have collected quite a few of these images for the artist challenge to post on days when i dont get out
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

kali

@kali66
Annie D ace
a wonderful image - I like the feel of them strolling in the rain :)
April 13th, 2023  
Catriona Baker
Great! Must make the time to look into your artist challenge and learn more about her
We had stormy downpours yesterday too!
April 13th, 2023  
