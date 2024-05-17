Previous
Chasing a fall by kali66
Chasing a fall

Delwyn asked me for a photo of water motion around rocks, thinking of my location near the coast, but i happened to be travelling this weekend and these were taken at Arthurs Pass.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

kali ace
@dkbarnett not what you expected probably, but i was happy to be in a different location
May 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Love the effect on the water.
May 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely result.
May 20th, 2024  
