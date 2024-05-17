Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 751
Chasing a fall
Delwyn asked me for a photo of water motion around rocks, thinking of my location near the coast, but i happened to be travelling this weekend and these were taken at Arthurs Pass.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
3
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4258
photos
314
followers
445
following
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
18th May 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
theme-may2024
,
get-pushed-615
kali
ace
@dkbarnett
not what you expected probably, but i was happy to be in a different location
May 20th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Love the effect on the water.
May 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely result.
May 20th, 2024
