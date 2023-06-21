I did that

Previous
My friend bought one of my prints, saw it in the window of her secondhand bookstore today, nice surprise!
21st June 2023

Dianne
It's a gorgeous print.
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
How special
June 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
awesome!
June 21st, 2023  
Kathryn M
Wonderful.
June 21st, 2023  
