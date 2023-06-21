Sign up
Photo 487
I did that
My friend bought one of my prints, saw it in the window of her secondhand bookstore today, nice surprise!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
4
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3990
photos
332
followers
442
following
133% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
21st June 2023 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
It's a gorgeous print.
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
How special
June 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
awesome!
June 21st, 2023
Kathryn M
Wonderful.
June 21st, 2023
