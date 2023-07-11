Previous
lichen world by kali66
lichen world

my get-pushed challenge from Susan this week is Otherworldly
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

@wakelys went for a bit of far out processing for these alien structures
July 12th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
This is really cool - definitely otherworldly
July 12th, 2023  
Brian ace
Very creative.
July 12th, 2023  
