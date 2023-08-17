Previous
exhibiting by kali66
Photo 526

exhibiting

my prints at our art group exhibition, apparently i sold one.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely to see you! Fab prints too, hope the exhibition goes well
August 20th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Wonderful on all counts.
August 20th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Yaaaaaaaaaaay. Well done. :)
August 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Congratulations 👏🎉
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Congrats
August 20th, 2023  
Dianne
Well done you to have artwork in your group exhibition. Great that you have sold one too.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise