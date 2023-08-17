Sign up
Previous
Photo 526
exhibiting
my prints at our art group exhibition, apparently i sold one.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
6
3
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4029
photos
316
followers
423
following
144% complete
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
17th August 2023 5:40pm
Anne
ace
Lovely to see you! Fab prints too, hope the exhibition goes well
August 20th, 2023
Kathryn M
Wonderful on all counts.
August 20th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Yaaaaaaaaaaay. Well done. :)
August 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Congratulations 👏🎉
August 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Congrats
August 20th, 2023
Dianne
Well done you to have artwork in your group exhibition. Great that you have sold one too.
August 20th, 2023
