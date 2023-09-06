Previous
Tallest by kali66
Photo 544

Tallest

The tallest building in Greymouth is the Copthorne Hotel ... 6 floors.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@allsop so hard to get an interesting architecture image in my town!
September 6th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
You make it looks even taller.
September 6th, 2023  
