Photo 547
bubble trouble
Kathy challenged me to photograph bubbles and gave me a link to an excellent tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSqjsaoFen4
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4052
photos
315
followers
419
following
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th September 2023 8:22pm
get-pushed-580
kali
ace
@randystreat
pretty difficult to select a focus point, i think you could get lost in bubble world
September 12th, 2023
