Previous
Next
bubble trouble by kali66
Photo 547

bubble trouble

Kathy challenged me to photograph bubbles and gave me a link to an excellent tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSqjsaoFen4
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@randystreat pretty difficult to select a focus point, i think you could get lost in bubble world
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise