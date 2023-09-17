Sign up
Photo 553
albumcover
West Coast Derby Knockouts ( a roller derby league in California)
title -People Do Not Sing When They Are Feeling Sensible
No opera plot can be sensible, for people do not sing when they are feeling sensible.
W. H. Auden (1907 - 1973)
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4056
photos
315
followers
417
following
Tags
albumcoverchallenge147
