Golden years by kali66
Photo 577

Golden years

Don't let me hear you say life's taking you nowhere
Angel
Come get up, my baby
Look at that sky, life's begun
Nights are warm and the days are young

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRD0ghlFSgk
30th October 2023

kali

ace
@kali66
John Falconer
A brilliant sunrise/set and silhouette shy. Love it!
November 3rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith
So good.
November 3rd, 2023  
