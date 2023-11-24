Previous
raindrops on peonies by kali66
Photo 597

raindrops on peonies

I am hosting the artist challenge this time around. In Eva Polak's Garden of desires series she takes a macro look at water droplets on flowers . Here I have used extension tubes for a bokeh bonanza!.
https://art.evapolak.com/garden-of-desires
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ELFord
So pretty.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise