Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 597
raindrops on peonies
I am hosting the artist challenge this time around. In Eva Polak's Garden of desires series she takes a macro look at water droplets on flowers . Here I have used extension tubes for a bokeh bonanza!.
https://art.evapolak.com/garden-of-desires
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4100
photos
308
followers
406
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th November 2023 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-polak
ELFord
So pretty.
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close