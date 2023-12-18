Previous
.Gone on too long by kali66
Photo 616

.Gone on too long

artist = PCSK4
title = Gone on too long

( I imagine boring and monotonous AI generated dance music!)

Progress might have been all right once, but it has gone on too long.

Ogden Nash (1902 - 1971)
Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 4 is an enzyme that in humans is encoded by the PCSK4 gene
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
December 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
December 26th, 2023  
Kathryn M
I love what you have done here and thanks for entering the challenge.
December 26th, 2023  
