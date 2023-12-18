Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 616
.Gone on too long
artist = PCSK4
title = Gone on too long
( I imagine boring and monotonous AI generated dance music!)
Progress might have been all right once, but it has gone on too long.
Ogden Nash (1902 - 1971)
Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 4 is an enzyme that in humans is encoded by the PCSK4 gene
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4126
photos
304
followers
405
following
170% complete
View this month »
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
26th December 2023 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge149
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
December 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
December 26th, 2023
Kathryn M
I love what you have done here and thanks for entering the challenge.
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close