Previous
Photo 633
big boys toys
using the tilt -shift feature to try and make these vehicles look miniature . get-pushed using camera settings i dont normally use
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4136
photos
313
followers
421
following
173% complete
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd January 2024 11:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-595
Brian
ace
Effective
January 6th, 2024
