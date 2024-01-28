Previous
Not a painting of trees by kali66
Photo 649

Not a painting of trees

just a dirty board in the shed
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

kali

ace
@kali66
@kali66
177% complete

Gaz Prescott
Frame it!
January 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
January 27th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
I think you should frame it for sale. Fav!
January 27th, 2024  
