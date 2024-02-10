Previous
King tide by kali66
King tide

At low tide, when there is a king tide is when you can physically get closest to Big rock
kali

@kali66
Beverley ace
Wonderful
February 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fascinating and beautiful
February 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections of the rocks in the sand.
February 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So peaceful
February 24th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wow, the water is really way out at this time. I like the silhouettes of the rock and the shore.
February 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super image.
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024  
