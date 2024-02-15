Previous
Should i stay or should I go? by kali66
Should i stay or should I go?

The Clash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMaE6toi4mk

15th February 2024

kali

ace
@kali66
Wylie ace
Depends on how high the waves get? fascinating choice of colours.
February 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Love the colours...was listening to the song a few days ago
February 16th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I love the pink tinges to this seascape! As well as the foaming beauty! fav
February 16th, 2024  
