Previous
Rapahoe North by kali66
Photo 665

Rapahoe North

printmakng group started back yesterday. //////this is a collagraph, not bad prints considering the plate was cardboard, textured wallpaper and cellotape!
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise