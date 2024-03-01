Sign up
Previous
Photo 683
litter-arty
Jackie asked me to take a photo of something i dislike and make it look like fine art ...
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
3
0
kali
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Tags
rainbow2024
,
get-pushed-604
JackieR
ace
I hate litter and litterers!!
March 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Tricky challenge - so well met!
March 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This could fit in with many exhibitions.
March 1st, 2024
