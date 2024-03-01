Previous
litter-arty by kali66
Jackie asked me to take a photo of something i dislike and make it look like fine art ...
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

JackieR ace
I hate litter and litterers!!
March 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Tricky challenge - so well met!
March 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This could fit in with many exhibitions.
March 1st, 2024  
