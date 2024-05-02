Previous
shell by kali66
Photo 742

shell

By the time i had repositioned the shell to try for a better backlit shot the next wave reached me!
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@aecasey a few attempts at backlighting
May 5th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Still lovely bleached out tones
May 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Hopefully only wet feet and not a wet camera! A lovely shot.
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflection from the shell.
May 5th, 2024  
