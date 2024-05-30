Previous
Condemned by kali66
Condemned

A building due for demolition in my town, for my get pushed challenge from Andrew.

Photography is a kind of Time Machine, the world is constantly changing nothing lasts for ever so for your challenge can you make a photo on the theme of "transience and change"
May 30th, 2024  
