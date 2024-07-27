Sign up
Previous
Photo 788
I made a hat!
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
4
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4294
photos
314
followers
442
following
215% complete
View this month »
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th July 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
ace
Very clever - and just in time for winter!
July 27th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Nice to see you and love the hat!
July 27th, 2024
Monica Deife
Cute!
July 27th, 2024
JackieR
ace
And it suits you. Lovely colour
July 27th, 2024
