hellebores by kali66
hellebores

Pinched these from the table decoration at a function, just so I could photograph them
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
224% complete

julia ace
Pretty.. they can be tricky to photograph as they hang their heads down..
September 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
We won't tell hahaha - beautifully photographed
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nothing wrong with bit of petty theft especially when they are this beautiful.the evidence and confession is now out there for everyone to see.
September 4th, 2024  
