Spray day by kali66
Photo 791

Spray day

dramatic wave action with this big wind
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

kali

ace
@kali66
Susan Wakely ace
So much drama.
July 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Great waves & spray. Where is this?
July 30th, 2024  
mike ace
impressive shot
July 30th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh this is great! Wow the wind!
July 30th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Excellent tones and spray action! Sweet!
July 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 30th, 2024  
