Beach with friends by kali66
Photo 799

Beach with friends

This is a stretch, but my get pushed challenge was 'on second thought'
this was not the photo I thought I would post from this set, ( a bad bunch shot from the hip) but when I looked at them again I think this told a better story :)
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

August 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 10th, 2024  
