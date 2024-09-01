Previous
Chatting while learning to rag-rug by kali66
Photo 816

I hosted a rag rug workshop today, we had fun chatting and creating together . for my get pushed challenge which was " the conversation."
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@ankers not the best photo but its what i came up with for your challenge
September 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great photo for your challenge.
September 1st, 2024  
