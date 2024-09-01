Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 816
Chatting while learning to rag-rug
I hosted a rag rug workshop today, we had fun chatting and creating together . for my get pushed challenge which was " the conversation."
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4322
photos
306
followers
414
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
1st September 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-630
kali
ace
@ankers
not the best photo but its what i came up with for your challenge
September 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great photo for your challenge.
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close