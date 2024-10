Purple sky

best i got of the 11/10/24 aurora, this was just after dark, i chose a spot on the Coast, but damn clouds came in and I went home, didnt even get a chance to work out correct exposure, looked a lot brighter on the lcd screen ...no wonder i was the only one there...wish I had thought to go inland! seeing the amazing photos people got at a lake 30km away kills me! Solar maximum is next year so hopefully will get another chance .