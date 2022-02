Lucky

With my challenge of lucky today you may wonder why I have chosen this hand embroidered linen table cloth - well it was in a pile of old clothing that was going to the recycling centre when we cleared my mothers house as my sister did not want it - it was only by chance I saw it and rescued it - lucky for me as this table cloth brings back very many happy childhood memories of helping my mother sort the threads and watching her whilst she completed this during the 1960's !