Previous
Photo 1050
frog20
After yesterdays success she decided she wanted to experiment.....stay still she said....which was difficult as it was a bit windy....but the finished result used a filter called 'street food' which she thought quite appropriate!
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1050
photos
36
followers
19
following
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
3
2
365
X-T30
20th April 2024 9:50am
30-shots2024
Susan Wakely
ace
That was very brave of her and a great idea.
April 20th, 2024
Kartia
ace
I think I’ll miss her adventures in May!
April 20th, 2024
