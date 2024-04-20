Previous
frog20 by kametty
frog20

After yesterdays success she decided she wanted to experiment.....stay still she said....which was difficult as it was a bit windy....but the finished result used a filter called 'street food' which she thought quite appropriate!
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Susan Wakely ace
That was very brave of her and a great idea.
April 20th, 2024  
Kartia ace
I think I’ll miss her adventures in May!
April 20th, 2024  
