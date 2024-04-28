Sign up
Previous
Photo 1058
frog28
I think I need to make my way back home......
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
5
2
1
365
X-T30
28th April 2024 1:18pm
Tags
30-shots2024
JackieR
ace
Beautiful low point of view and depth of field.
April 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not too far home I hope.
April 28th, 2024
