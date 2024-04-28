Previous
frog28 by kametty
frog28

I think I need to make my way back home......
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
JackieR ace
Beautiful low point of view and depth of field.
April 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Not too far home I hope.
April 28th, 2024  
