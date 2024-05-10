Sign up
Previous
Photo 1070
motionblur
I decided to have another go with the motion blur theme and experimented with using a mask post processing.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1070
photos
35
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th May 2024 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm-2
moni kozi
This is OUTSTANDING!
May 10th, 2024
