307 / 365
Golden
So many ideas for todays challenge, but I quite liked this one I took because it was not all in focus...sort of a mellow soothing look I thought.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th April 2022 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gold
