Previous
Next
Golden by kametty
307 / 365

Golden

So many ideas for todays challenge, but I quite liked this one I took because it was not all in focus...sort of a mellow soothing look I thought.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise