Peaches by kametty
313 / 365

Peaches

Another challenge that was a quick shot without trying to find anything better due to the family visit that was stopping me from doing my normal photo routine. Good job I had a tin of peaches in the cupboard!
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

