353 / 365
Music
One could perhaps stretch the imagination to see these little ferns as a line of music against the backdrop of the forest. Now, I can still hear the music of this peaceful place in my head.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th May 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferns
