Collage by kametty
Photo 385

Collage

I thought I would try a competition today and this is my attempt at a collage (never done one before) - so a quick shot of some pins for todays photo, and then added to make a collection of some of my 'favourite pictures in a collage
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
