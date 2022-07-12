Sign up
Photo 402
Plain background
Day 12 of my take 30 photos challenge. In a bit of a hurry today so didn't come up with anything a 'bit different' - but this little ornament caught my eye on a display shelf and thought it might make a 'cute' capture for today.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
402
photos
19
followers
10
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th July 2022 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make-30-2022
