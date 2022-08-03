Previous
Abstract-03 by kametty
Photo 424

Abstract-03

Day three of my abstract challenge and here is a macro shot of a part of my iron reflected in a mirror. I had just finished a pile of ironing when inspiration struck!
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
