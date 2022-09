Sneakers

Another nifty 50 un-edited, no alteration shot, but I thought I would also enter it into the mundane challenge too. Trying hard with composition and thinking about all the things you are supposed to think about.....I like how the lines take your eyes all over the place and pleased with the sharpness considering I didn't use a tripod and was on manual mode. I think I am now getting to grips with the various settings on my camera (about time she says)