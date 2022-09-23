Previous
Jewels by kametty
As the early morning mist began to lift and the sun came through the trees the garden began to light up and everything, although very wet, looked amazing. Another for the nifty fifty challenge although I was itching to change to my macro lens!
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
