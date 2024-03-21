Previous
rainbow21 by kametty
rainbow21

I have made all of these, the one on the right more than once. The left suit finished just before an important interview (got the job) and the middle in a slinky knit fabric for a dinner dance. Oh to still be a size 12!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Dave ace
Nice. I remember when my sisters would have these patterns.
March 21st, 2024  
