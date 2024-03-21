Sign up
Previous
Photo 1020
rainbow21
I have made all of these, the one on the right more than once. The left suit finished just before an important interview (got the job) and the middle in a slinky knit fabric for a dinner dance. Oh to still be a size 12!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
1020
photos
35
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st March 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Dave
ace
Nice. I remember when my sisters would have these patterns.
March 21st, 2024
