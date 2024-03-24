Previous
Well it has been a trip down memory lane looking through all my old sewing patterns from the 70's to the present day. The coat on the right was a Burda pattern and one of my favourites. I made it in a bright red wool and always felt good when I wore it with a dark tartan skirt and boots. The shoulder pads were something else....the look of the 80's! I also adapted the pattern, adding a back vent and lengthened it to mid calf and chose a textured black wool ....saved myself a lot of money making all my clothes. It was only when material and sewing notions became so expensive that I stopped sewing everything and now just make 'special' outfits.
