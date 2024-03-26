Previous
rainbow26 by kametty
Photo 1025

rainbow26

These were the only CD's with orange on them. Non of which were mine - my father was the classical buff and I inherited them from him. Sad to say I have not played any!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
All I know from Schubert is Ave Maria.
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise