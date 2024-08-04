Previous
odd shoes by kametty
Photo 1156

odd shoes

He was keen to show that he could put his own shoes on.....but no amount of persuasion would change his mind about wearing odd ones!
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great accomplishment. He sounds strong willed.
August 5th, 2024  
