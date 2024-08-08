Sign up
Photo 1160
Photo 1160
zoom burst 2
I have tried lots of different camera settings, but am struggling with zoom burst - but I am not giving up just yet ha ha.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1182
photos
37
followers
19
following
317% complete
1160
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1155
1156
1157
1158
21
1159
22
1160
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th August 2024 1:49pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom burst
