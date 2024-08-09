Previous
sweet corn flowering by kametty
sweet corn flowering

We have a very small veg plot in our garden and this year I sowed about 24 sweetcorn - excited to see that they are now flowering.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
