Photo 1161
sweet corn flowering
We have a very small veg plot in our garden and this year I sowed about 24 sweetcorn - excited to see that they are now flowering.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
