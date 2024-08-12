Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
raindroplets
Took some shots with the idea of using one for the album cover challenge, but in the end didn't!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1189
photos
37
followers
19
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
1160
1161
1162
23
24
1163
1164
25
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th August 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close