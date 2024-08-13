Previous
KTM Trial Bike by kametty
Photo 1165

KTM Trial Bike

This has been buried under a pile of junk in our garage for over 40 years! Hubby has decided it is time for it to go......its taken him half the morning to just uncover it!
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise