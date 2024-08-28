Sign up
Previous
Photo 1180
sweetcorn
Looks like we will have some sweetcorn this year. Some plants however have not done so well and I can't see any cobs appearing which is a shame. This is only the second time we have tried to grow these.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see the fronzy top of the cobb.
August 29th, 2024
