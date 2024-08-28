Previous
sweetcorn by kametty
Photo 1180

sweetcorn

Looks like we will have some sweetcorn this year. Some plants however have not done so well and I can't see any cobs appearing which is a shame. This is only the second time we have tried to grow these.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see the fronzy top of the cobb.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise