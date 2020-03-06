Previous
Kat King by kareenking
Photo 2588

Kat King

This is my daughter belting out some vocals during a gig at the Kaw Valley Pubhouse in Lawrence. Her music is awesome (of course I'm not biased or anything - haha). But seriously, check her out at https://katbking.com/.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
