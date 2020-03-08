Previous
Next
Kansas Sunrise 3-8-2020 by kareenking
Photo 2590

Kansas Sunrise 3-8-2020

I would love to say this is a real person, but it's a statue on the hillside. Still, it was cool to wait for the sun to rise to capture this. :)
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise